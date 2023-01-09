INDIA

Wild elephants wreak havoc in Assam’s Goalpara

NewsWire
0
0

A herd of around 50 wild elephants caused damage to several homes and uprooted a large number of trees in Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday, police said.

A police officer informed that approximately 40 to 50 wild elephants reportedly emerged from the forest in Agia Dwarka’s Kesuridubi area in the district, wrecked the village’s paddy harvests, and reduced one house to dust as they entered the compound.

Notably, this is not the first time that wild tuskers have gotten into problems and harmed homes. A herd of wild elephants entered another village in the Goalpara area in December of last year, wreaking havoc in the process.

The incident happened in the district’s Dhekiabari village, where the elephant had demolished paddy and rice fields after emerging from the forest in quest of food.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries from the incident.

20230109-211203

