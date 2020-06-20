Wild fire in Arizona scorches nearly 175,000 acres

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) The Bush Fire burning in northeast of Phoenix, US state of Arizona, raged to 174,397 acres (705.76 square km) as of Saturday morning, with 7 per cent containment.

According to the latest data updated by InciWeb, an interstate incident information system, 769 personnel were assigned to fight the fire with the help of eight helicopters. So far no people have been injured, and no structures have been damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.

The InciWeb said the human-caused blaze was sparked last Saturday by a burning vehicle, and its burning periods could be extended since hot, dry and windy conditions would be remained over the next week to 10 days.

At least seven communities near the scene have been evacuated and about a dozen more in “SET” status of the state’s “Ready, Set, Go” fire preparedness model, meaning they should be on the alert for immediate evacuation orders.

Local KTAR news channel said it is the fifth largest fire in the state’s history.

Meanwhile, other fires continued to burn across the state on Saturday. The Mangum blaze along the north rim of the Grand Canyon grew to 64,509 acres (261.06 square km) as of Saturday morning with 4 percent containment.

