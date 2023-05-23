Attacking the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government, the Bishop of the Syrian Catholic Church’s Kanjirapally Diocese Mar Jose Pullikkel on Tuesday warned it not to treat the killing of two elderly persons in Kottayam district by a wild gaur lightly.

On Friday last, three people were killed after being attacked by wild gaur.

While two were knocked down by the same wild gaur at Erumeli in Kottayam district, another life was taken at Kollam.

“Please note that wild gaurs don’t have voting rights and the Forest Department appears to be seeing this as a one off incident. This is not a one off episode. Wish to know what will be done when a wild gaur enters the party offices or the Assembly. Will you just be an onlooker,” asked a peeved Bishop Pullikkel.

Pullikkel had conducted the last rites of the dead at Erumeli and for long he has been demanding appropriate laws to end the man-animal conflict.

