INDIA

Wild gaurs don’t have voting rights, Kerala Bishop tells govt

NewsWire
0
0

Attacking the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government, the Bishop of the Syrian Catholic Church’s Kanjirapally Diocese Mar Jose Pullikkel on Tuesday warned it not to treat the killing of two elderly persons in Kottayam district by a wild gaur lightly.

On Friday last, three people were killed after being attacked by wild gaur.

While two were knocked down by the same wild gaur at Erumeli in Kottayam district, another life was taken at Kollam.

“Please note that wild gaurs don’t have voting rights and the Forest Department appears to be seeing this as a one off incident. This is not a one off episode. Wish to know what will be done when a wild gaur enters the party offices or the Assembly. Will you just be an onlooker,” asked a peeved Bishop Pullikkel.

Pullikkel had conducted the last rites of the dead at Erumeli and for long he has been demanding appropriate laws to end the man-animal conflict.

20230523-200802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN MPs to meet Sitharaman over cotton prices issue, textile industry...

    Avian flu scare in Bihar’s Supaul after bird carcasses found

    4 charred to death in a Himachal village

    Nicolas Cage didn’t want to play himself in his action-comedy movie