Wild life protection amendment bill among 23 legislations to be taken up during Winter Session

With the Winter Session of Parliament set to commence from Wednesday, as many as 23 bills are likely to be taken up during the session.

Some of the key legislations which are to be taken up during the session are The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022 and The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The financial business during the session will include passage of the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23.

The session will commence from December 7 and conclude on December 29.

20221206-233603

