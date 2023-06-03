A farmer was trampled by a wild tusker in this district of the state early on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Veerabhadraiah, a resident of Virupasandra village in Channapatna taluk.

According to the authorities, Veerabhadraiah had been monitoring the farm of one Lokesh for the past four months.

This morning, when he was out on the fields, an elephant attacked him and killed him on the spot. The forest authorities have rushed to the spot and Akkur police have registered a case.

Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre has mourned the death saying that no one should become victims and lose their lives in the attacks by the wild animals. The forest officials will be directed to take measures to push back elephants to the forests from the residential areas.

He also announced Rs 15 lakh as ex-gratia to the victim’s family.

