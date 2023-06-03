INDIA

Wild tusker tramples farmer in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

A farmer was trampled by a wild tusker in this district of the state early on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Veerabhadraiah, a resident of Virupasandra village in Channapatna taluk.

According to the authorities, Veerabhadraiah had been monitoring the farm of one Lokesh for the past four months.

This morning, when he was out on the fields, an elephant attacked him and killed him on the spot. The forest authorities have rushed to the spot and Akkur police have registered a case.

Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre has mourned the death saying that no one should become victims and lose their lives in the attacks by the wild animals. The forest officials will be directed to take measures to push back elephants to the forests from the residential areas.

He also announced Rs 15 lakh as ex-gratia to the victim’s family.

20230603-140003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stalin to inaugurate 2 parks for differently-abled in Chennai

    Twitter bans over 57K accounts for promoting child porn, nudity in...

    Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on plea for linking property documents...

    Zakir Naik’s presence at FIFA World Cup in Qatar draws flak