The wild elephant menace continues in Tamil Nadu with now a wild tusker in the Nilgiris district trampling a person to death on Sunday morning.

The deceased, identified as Shivanandhi, was on his way to work on a farm when he was attacked by the elephant.

The menace of wild animals, including elephants, tigers, leopards, and wild boars, entering human settlements continues in The Nilgiris, and local residents have complained to the government about the “inaction” of the Forest Department in curbing attacks on humans.

In wake of the death of Sivanandi, local people have decided to conduct protest march towards the Nilgiris district administration office on Monday for seeking a permanent solution to the wild animal menace.

20230122-191602