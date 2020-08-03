Wildfire in US Northern California 40% contained

San Francisco, Aug 4 (IANS) Firefighters have contained a wildfire in Colusa County of US Northern California, officials said.

The Sites Fire reportedly had reached 1,000 acres (about four square km) by Sunday night, but the acreage is estimated at 540 as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), Xinhua news agency reported.

The firefighters responded on Sunday afternoon to the vegetation fire, officials said. The growing blaze forced Cal Fire to close Sites Lodoga Road and Squaw Creek Road and prompt evacuation orders.

The “hard work and quick actions of personnel at the scene” helped get the blaze 40 per cent contained, while evacuation orders are still in place, officials said.

–IANS

rt/