Wildfires continue in France burning over 3,700 hectare land

Wildfires continue in France’s southwestern department of Gironde, with more than 3,700 hectare of land burnt since Monday, the Prefecture of Gironde announced in a statement.

The Prefecture on Wednesday added that the gendarmes evacuated on Wednesday 1,000 more people as a preventive measure, bringing the total number of evacuees to 1,840 since Monday.

“More than 1,000 firefighters from Gironde and other departments are being mobilised. Six Canadairs, three Dash (plane) and two water bomber helicopters were deployed today for troublesome zones,” the Prefecture said.

The Prefecture added that emergency accommodations are being offered to evacuees in Le Porge and other municipalities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Prefecture noted that the wildfires are “controlled” but remain “active” due to the strong winds.

It also reminded residents near wildfire zones to wear FFP2 or FFP3 masks to prevent them from inhaling wildfire smoke.

More than 30,000 hectare of land had been burned in the department of Gironde this summer due to dry weather and heatwaves, local media reported.

