Wildfires continue to rage across California

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) Massive wildfires have continued to wreak havoc across the US state of California, with more than 1 million acres of land set ablaze and tens of thousands residents forced to evacuate.

The latest flare-ups were caused by several thousand lightning strikes in recent days, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, CalFire, the state’s fire department, said that people should brace for more lightning till Tuesday and make further evacuation plans.

According to local authorities, at least five deaths were linked to the wildfires that are believed to be the “largest ever”.

So far, nearly 14,000 firefighters were battling to contain the blazes.

However, officials warned that their efforts could be hindered by warm, dry weather and more anticipated lightning.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for much of the northern half of the state which will come into effect from 5 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Monday.

East of Silicon Valley, the S.C.U. Lightning Complex group of about 20 fires has increased to 339,968 acres and is now the second-largest in California’s history.

It is 10 per cent contained.

The group of fires known as the L.N.U. Lightning Complex in Napa Valley – the third-largest in California history – has burned through 325,128 acres and consumed 845 buildings.

By Saturday, it was 15 per cent contained.

The largest fire recorded in the state was the Mendocino Complex blaze in 2018, according to Cal Fire.

