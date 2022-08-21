ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Wildlife photographer to shoot Kanha tigers for debut directorial

Priyanka Agarwal, a Mumbai-based photographer is busy in shooting at Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh, for her upcoming short film ‘The Jungle Love Stories’, which is about human-animal relationships.

Priya is excited to shoot real tigers for her directorial debut. She said: “Before wearing a director’s hat, I was a photographer and enjoyed shooting still images of tigers. I’m looking forward to the challenge of shooting tigers in motion for a short film. It may seem difficult, but I’m excited about it.”

Priya tells that the story of her upcoming short film is to create awareness about the importance of tigers and also highlight human-animal conflicts.

She continues: “We all are aware about the population of tigers which is decreasing with time. Government is taking best of measures to secure them. I’m just trying to create awareness in my style. My film will not only just create awareness but will also explain how beautiful a bond we human share with those innocent animals.”

The 36-year-old photographer also shared how her interest in wildlife photography started.

She said: “As a kid I was very much interested in animals, having pets, helping strays and often visiting the zoo. When I grew up I started going for solo trips to jungles and wildlife centuries. With a mobile I used to click different animals. And that use to get lots of appreciation that encouraged me to buy a professional camera and started clicking.”

She added: “I wasn’t professionally trained but now my pictures are used by magazines, school textbooks and in seminars. I have been into wildlife photography for a long time now. I have clicked tigers, leopards and a host of other wild animals.”

