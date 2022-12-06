BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Wildlife protection amendment bill among 23 legislations to be taken up during Winter Session (Ld)

With the Winter Session of Parliament set to commence from Wednesday, as many as 23 bills are likely to be taken up during the session.

Some of the key legislations which are to be taken up during the session are The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022 and The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The other bills to be taken up are The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Mediation Bill, 2021, The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Cantonment Bill, 2022; The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022; The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022, and The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022.

Some other bills to be taken up are The North East Water Management Authority Bill, 2022; The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Tamil Nadu); The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to state of Himachal Pradesh); The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to state of Karnataka); The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to state of Chhattisgarh) and The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The financial business during the session will include passage of the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23.

The session will commence from December 7 and conclude on December 29.

