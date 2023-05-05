The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to cease construction on land adjoining the Lotus Temple and Kalkaji Mandir, observing that it is likely to affect skyline in the area.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh, who was handling a number of pleas against the redevelopment of the Kalkaji temple, perused several photos and stated that large-scale construction is being carried out on the land.

Even though the DDA argued that the work was only temporary, the court said that any development of this kind would impair the vista of the Lotus Temple.

It also said that the land in question is adjoining the Kalkaji Mandir, the redevelopment of which is being considered.

The court was informed that new construction and excavation are taking place in the land adjoining the Kalkaji Mandir and the Lotus Temple.

It was claimed that a third party to whom DDA leased the land is responsible for the construction activity.

Although the DDA has maintained that the area surrounding the Kalkaji Mandir is a green space from its beginning, Justice Singh stated that suddenly the site “seems to have been demarcated by DDA on its own and large-scale construction is being undertaken”.

“Accordingly, subject to further examination, and to ensure that the redevelopment of the Kalkaji Mandir is not adversely affected, it is directed that the DDA or the contractor/licensee on its behalf shall cease construction on this land,” the court ordered.

It directed the DDA to file an affidavit detailing when the land was last utilised for social and religious events and whether the DDA was maintaining it as a green space, within two weeks.

Accordingly, Justice Singh posted the matter for hearing next on May 25.

