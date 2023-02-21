INDIA

Will always remember meeting with NDRF team involved in ‘Operation Dost’, says PM

A day after he met the NDRF team who went to quake-hit Turkey and Syria as part of “Operation Dost”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he will never forget the interaction.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “I will always remember this interaction with those who took part in Operation Dost.”

PM Modi shared a short video of 5.05 minutes giving a glimpse of interaction with NDRF. In the video NDRF personnel could be heard sharing their experiences and feelings and responses from the victims. PM Modi also inquired about the health of Dog police in the different temperatures in Turkey.

On Monday, PM Modi interacted with the NDRF personnel involved in “Operation Dost” in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria and lauded them for their “great” work.

He said that the Indian team in Turkey and Syria reflected the spirit of the entire world being one family for India. Three teams of the NDRF were sent to provide help to the quake-hit region on February 7 following PM Modi’s directive to offer all possible assistance under “Operation Dost”.

