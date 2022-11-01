The Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Tuesday offered “conditional support” to the BJP in the November 3 bypolls.

Party spokesperson Danish Rizwan said that if the BJP will give Rs 15 lakh to the account of every person of the country in the next two days, HAM will give it complete support.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised during 2014 Lok Sabha election to give Rs 15 lakh cash to every person of the country apart from 2 lakh jobs per year, houses to everyone and special status of Bihar,” he said.

With HAM and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas having sizable support of Dalit and Mahadalit communities in Bihar, Rizwan said that Paswan’s decision to go with the BJP and campaign for its candidates in Mokama and Gopalganj, was only to become a Union Minister.

“We are concerned about the country, the youths, their unemployment, price rise and hence, we are against the BJP. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan is campaigning for BJP candidates to become a minister in the Centre,” he said.

