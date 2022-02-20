INDIA

Will be competing with Akhilesh on victory margin: Shivpal Yadav

By NewsWire
0
5

The Samajwadi Party candidate from Jaswant Nagar, Shivpal Yadav on Sunday said that their party was sure to win the Uttar Pradesh elections with a thumping majority and the only real fight was between him and his nephew, the CM-face Akhilesh Yadav, on who will win with a maximum margin.

Talking to IANS after casting his vote in Saifai, he said that he has won the Jaswant Nagar seat five times consecutively with a huge margin, but this time he has a competition with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav on who will be winning with a higher margin.

Akhilesh is contesting from the neighbouring Karhal seat and both the leaders are hoping to win their respective constituencies with huge margins.

Shivpal said that the Samajwadi Party will win Jaswant Nagar and Karhal seats by a margin of over one lakh votes.

He also said that he has urged the voters of Karhal to give Akhilesh Yadav a record winning margin.

Reacting to the BJP’s comment that he did not get a seat in Akhilesh’s campaign bus, Shivpal Yadav said, “Our whole family is united and when Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) got me seated beside him… that has been bothering the BJP a lot.”

Claiming that the saffron party will be defeated in Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal also said that the Yadav-led alliance will win in over 300 seats and Akhilesh is going to be the Chief Minister.

Polling on 59 seats of Assembly seats was underway in Uttar Pradesh. In earlier two phases held February 10 and 14, polling was held on 58 and 55 seats respectively.

20220220-111203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.