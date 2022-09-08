SPORTS

‘Will be in Paris.. don’t know at what role’: Simone Biles keeping options open for 2024 Olympics

US gymnast Simone Biles hasn’t shut the door on competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but whether that’s as an athlete or a spectator is to be decided.

Seven-time Olympic medallist has been on a break from training and competition following last summer’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where she won team silver and balance beam bronze. At those Games, her decision to withdraw from several medal finals to prioritise her mental health sparked a global conversation about mental health in the Olympics.

Since those Games, the 25-year-old has said little about her competitive plans but she did allude to her future in an interview on Wednesday.

“I think right now I still have to heal mentally and physically. So, I will be in Paris. I just don’t know at what role, if that is an athlete or an audience member. So, we’ll just have to see,” Biles said on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

“If I do decide to train, obviously, I’d have to go 100 percent, so I probably wouldn’t hold back. I’d still try to give it my all,” he added.

Earlier, in an interview last September, Biles said Paris 2024 was on her mind somewhat.

