Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan vowed on Tuesday to defeat PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in “his own constituency” as the party resumed its ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ on Day 5 from Gujranwala, media reports said.

“Nawaz Sharif, I challenge you, when you come back, I will beat you in your own constituency,” said Imran Khan in his first speech of the day, Express Tribune reported.

He also warned the former three-time premier that when he returns to Pakistan, “we will take you to Adiala jail from the airport”.

Imran Khan also took aim at former President Asif Ali Zardari and said he should “get ready” for his arrival in Sindh – the traditional bastion of his PPP, Express News reported.

Adding that the people of Sindh “need freedom the most”, he warned Zardari that he is “coming after” him in Sindh.

The PTI Chairperson reiterated that the time of “true freedom” had arrived and told the march participants that “we will attain it through justice and will fight for the supremacy of law and justice”.

“This system cannot continue and we will have to change it,” he told the march participants. “When it is asked who will save Pakistan, the answer is not Imran Khan. It will be you who will save Pakistan and set it free,” he said, Express Tribune reported.

