‘Will become Tehran of today’: Chidambaram complains about Delhi traffic

Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram, who had Delhi Police under him, on Friday expressed his concerns about the traffic situation in the nation capital.

In a series of tweets, he said that he has been driving in Delhi for the last 37 years and traffic has been bad every year, but traffic management has “become worse year after year” and “Successive Commissioners have paid little attention to traffic management”

“On several occasions, automatic signals are operated manually

“There are few policemen on the roads. The one or two at crucial junctions are helpless spectators

“It is a free for all. One day, DELHI will become the Bangkok of 10 years ago and the Teheran of today”, he posted.

Delhi on Friday witnessed heavy traffic due to ongoing G-20 programmes and on Monday, chaos was witnessed near ITO and other nearby areas due to a protest staged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the wake of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest.

