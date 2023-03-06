BJP’s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Monday that if voted to power in Telangana, the BJP would bulldoze the houses of those indulging in crimes against women.

Exuding confidence that BJP will come to power in Telangana, he said it would follow the model of Uttar Pradesh which is using bulldozers to demolish the houses of offenders.

He was addressing a day-long protest at the party office in Hyderabad to protest against increasing atrocities against women in the state.

Sanjay spoke extensively about the death of Preethi, MD student of Kaktiya Medical College (KMC), who committed suicide due to alleged harassment by her senior.

He reiterated that the government should order a probe by a sitting judge into the death of Preethi. He alleged that the BRS government was siding with Preethi’s senior Saif who was harassing her.

Sanjay, who called on the family members of Preethi in Jangaon district on Sunday, alleged that Preethi’s murder was being portrayed as suicide.

After the meeting, Sanjay had said that all evidences in the case were destroyed. He claimed that the government was acting in favour of the accused as it fears that the accused will cause communal riots. He also claimed that the government is threatening family members of Preethi to follow their command.

The BJP leader said Preethi would have been alive if her complaint about harassment was taken up seriously and acted up immediately by authorities.

He slammed state minister K.T. Rama Rao for terming the incident as a small issue. He also questioned if home minister Mehmood Ali is confined to the old city of Hyderabad.

Sanjay said police did not reveal full facts of how Preethi died. He also wanted to know if her mobile phone was unlocked by fingerprints of dead body.

BJP leader and actor Vijayashanthi alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was raising the issue of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest in Delhi liquor policy scam as he fears arrest of his daughter K. Kavitha in the same case.

She slammed Chief Minister KCR for speaking about Sisodia while forgetting the safety of women.

She came down heavily on KCR for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other opposition leaders over Sisodia’s arrest.

Vijayshanthi also alleged that the chief minister was promoting liquor consumption in the state, thus turning the state into a curse.

“Women have no protection in the state. What is the government doing when women are being murdered,” she asked.

