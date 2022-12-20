ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Will burn Shah Rukh Khan alive: Ayodhya seer

Seers from Ayodhya have now waded into the controversy over Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’.

Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni, has said that he would even go to the extent of burning Shah Rukh Khan alive if he ever met him.

Paramhans Acharya added that the saffron colour has been insulted in the ‘Besharam Rang’ song.

“People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shahrukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive,” the seer said.

Acharya did not stop at that. He went on to say that if ‘Pathaan’ film was released in theatres, he would set them on fire.

He also appealed people to boycott ‘Pathaan’.

Earlier, the priest of Hanuman Garhi, Mahant Raju Das, had also protested against the film.

Politicians and right-wing supporters are protesting over saffron coloured outfits in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ in the film.



