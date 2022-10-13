Sabrina Almeida

The federal government’s temporary removal of the 20-hours-a-week off-campus work cap, while classes are in session, might seem like a dream come true for foreign students. After all, it is what international student groups have been pushing for. Rising rents and record-high inflation coupled with low-paying jobs and a devalued Indian rupee have reportedly forced many to seek out food banks in order to survive.

Given this dire scenario, some are disappointed with the ‘pilot project’ that has been touted as a win-win by the government – more Canadian experience for students while addressing critical labour shortages in the country. They were hoping for a permanent policy change to relieve their financial situation. But federal officials say they want to take this thirteen-month period to see how it works out. For whom – students, employers, or the government? Isn’t this what foreign students have been advocating for?

But although the temporary reprieve could boost students’ finances, there is worry that balancing study and employment demands could seriously jeopardize their health as well as academic standing.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that many foreign students who work long hours struggle to get through the school day. This disturbing piece of information comes from several individuals who teach in post-secondary institutions where international students make up more than fifty per cent of the class. They’ve shared how their students either skip classes to work or take on night shifts and stumble into school in the morning with little or no sleep… this vicious cycle of all-work-and-no-sleep goes on throughout the week.

The rest of us might raise the question of how these international students were permitted to work eight or ten hours every day given the cap. The answer is a no-brainer. But the flouting of rules is not what these college and university professors want to draw our attention to. They’re concerned about the mental and physical health of these students who appear to be struggling on all fronts. They fear that being allowed to work more will only legitimize the tremendous pressure these students are already under.

Let’s consider where a majority of foreign students, especially those coming from India, work – in factories, warehouses and below minimum wage, cash-paying retail jobs. The first two typically have ten-hour shifts with plenty of overtime. Most Indian students who work here put in as many hours as they can because of the tremendous earning potential. The retail jobs others are employed in, mostly Indian grocery stores and restaurants, also expect more for less.

With a large number of foreign students vying for these exploitative forms of labour, the odds are definitely not in their favour. Additionally, the said employers also prefer money-strapped international students who are less likely to complain about the terms.

Perhaps the only silver lining is that this pilot project legitimizes a regular work week. Many students had a hard time finding regular employment for just twenty hours a week as it is. One is also hopeful that foreign students will no longer be coerced to accepting low-paying cash deals or forced to give up part of their hard-earned wages to middlemen in order to keep their ‘extended’ work hours under wraps.

It is more than likely that this pilot project will be given the green light. International students being one of Canada’s biggest sources of revenue, the feds will undoubtedly think twice before displeasing them. But while students are now free to work as many hours as they want, they might find that working longer hours may not be as beneficial as previously thought!

