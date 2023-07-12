INDIA

Will compensate for rainfall loss, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the government would compensate the people of loss incurred by them on account of heavy and incessant rainfall across the state.

The Chief Minister said he is monitoring the situation every moment by taking regular updates from across the state.

He said a regular contact is being kept through district administrations regarding the level of water and the relief measures being carried out in districts.

Mann said the government is duty bound to help the people in this hour of grave crisis and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause.

The Chief Minister said succour is being provided even to the last person at the far-flung areas. He said special thrust is being laid to ensure relief in the worst affected areas so that people do not face any sort of problem.

He said all dams in the state are safe and water is flowing below the danger mark. He expressed hope that by Wednesday evening the situation in the state will improve considerably by all means.

The Chief Minister said already all Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and the officers are in their respective areas and reaching out to the needy people in this hour of grave crisis.

The Chief Minister said an elaborate mechanism has been put in place to safeguard the life and property of people from the increasing level of water.

