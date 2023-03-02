The DMK front candidate for the East Erode Assembly constituency and senior Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan said that he will complete the unfinished work of his son E. Thirumahan Everaa, who was the sitting legislator.

The passing away of Thirumahan Everaa led to the bypoll for the constituency and Elangovan was fielded.

Elangovan while interacting with the media persons said that he owes the huge margin of lead in the elections to the DMK government’s good governance.

He said that the contribution of the DMK ministers in the election was exemplary and said that he doubted whether these ministers had put in such efforts in their own electoral campaigns.

When asked on the nature of celebrations after the declaration of election results, he said that he was not in a mindspace for celebrating the victory and instead his focus is only on completing the unfinished works of his son E. Thirumahan Everaa.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi choosing Tamil Nadu for commencing his Bharat Jodo Yatra has also contributed immensely in his tremendous lead in Erode East constituency.

The senior leader also said that the presence of Kanimozhi, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kamal Haasan has helped his campaign very much. He added that the historical lead he has got is a clear indicator that people of the country are for secular credentials.

