Will continue agitating for total fee waiver: Gujarat Oppn leader

Gandhinagar, Oct 2 (IANS) Gujarat Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani who was detained by the Amreli police on Friday for holding a protest demanding total school fee waiver by the government, reiterated his demands and continued his ‘dharna’ inside the police lockup.

He said he will continue to protest demanding total fee waiver even if he is hanged for the sake of 1.5 crore students.

The Congress has been demanding total school fee waiver in the wake of the Covid outbreak due to which schools were shutdown and education was imparted through digital mode.

“Why did the Gujarat government announce only a 25 per cent cut in school fee when the Gujarat High Court had left the decision on the government to decide on the school fee issue? When the schools have not been functional, why levy school fees at all? The government is sitting in the lap of private educational institutes and acting on their behalf. The Gujarat government should waive the entire term fee of more than 1.5 crore students of the state and arrange for the salaries of the private school teachers,” said Paresh Dhanani.

“Acting on the state government’s order, Gujarat police detained me without any reason when I was protesting peacefully at Gandhi garden. They still cannot explain to me why they arrested me,” said Dhanani.

–IANS

