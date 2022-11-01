Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has started a “long march”, intended to topple the government of Shehbaz Sharif, who, he claims, was brought into power through a US-led regime change conspiracy.

Imran Khan has repeatedly claimed that his government was ousted through a conspiracy, hatched by the US and implemented through their local facilitators in the then opposition and now coalition government, coupled with hidden support of the military establishment.

Washington has completely denied the allegations and has called on Imran Khan to refrain from levelling such allegations.

In its latest response, the US again rejected and brushed aside the allegation of regime change in Pakistan, highlighting that the ongoing disinformation being spread by Imran Khan will be responded to with information.

“United States will not let disinformation get in the way of bilateral relationship with Pakistan. We value the long-standing cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. We have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to our interests. This remains unchanged,” said a US government spokesperson.

Referring to Imran Khan’s claims of US-led regime change, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “What we can do is counter disinformation, and misinformation with information.”

Since the time Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote by the opposition alliance in the parliament, he has taken to the streets, holding massive public gatherings and slamming the current government for “being a slave” to the US and the west, something that he claimed he could never do and worked for a independent foreign policy for the country’s freedom.

Imran Khan has consistently maintained that his government was ousted through a regime change conspiracy. He has been openly slamming and lashing out at the country’s powerful military establishment for becoming party to the conspiracy, likening their actions to treason.

His claims have been rubbished by the military establishment also, who maintain that these are far away from the reality and truth and that there was no conspiracy behind the ouster of his government.

