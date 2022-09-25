INDIA

Will deport all Bangladeshis staying illegally, says Goa CM

NewsWire
Warning house owners of strict action for failing police verification of tenants, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that a number of Bangladeshis found staying illegally in the coastal state will be deported.

During the tenant and foreigners verification drive in the last two months, the Goa Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) identified 22 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the state, and are looking out for more such illegal migrants.

“While doing tenant verification, police found many staying here without proper address from our country. They are into illegal scrap business and into other illegal businesses. They are staying in rented rooms and carrying out business,” Sawant said.

“I appeal to people to have verification done of their tenants. Those who avoid giving their identity are involved in various crimes. Hence people who rent out rooms should do police verification,” he said.

“More than 20 Bangladeshi are arrested (identified) and police are identifying many more staying here illegally. People should cooperate with police. We will take action against them (Bangladeshis) and deport them to Bangladesh,” Sawant said.

He said that government will not allow illegal stay in Goa. “We have sent report of these Bangladeshis to Home Ministry,” he said.

Superintendent of Police, ATS, Shobhit Saxena on Friday told reporters here that 22 Bangladeshi nationals were staying illegally using fake documents. “They have been staying here for the last 4 to 5 years. Some of them have their families here,” he had said.

“We have found fake documents from them, which were made in other states and also Bangladesh cards. They have been produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and it has passed a restriction order on their movement. We are making a report and sending it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to check if there is any suspicious angle,” Saxena said.

