INDIA

‘Will destroy the country’: Nitish slams those calling for a Hindu nation

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday slammed those leaders who are calling to make India a Hindu nation.

“Those who are advocating for a Hindu nation will destroy the country. We have a number of religions in the country and it is not possible to make this country a Hindu nation. It is a country where Mahatma Gandhi explained the same thing and he was killed. We are following in his footprints,” he told media persons here.

“If anyone is saying it, we need not listen to them. There is no meaning of Hindu nation,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were also present at the media interaction and supported Nitish Kumar on the issue.

The issue arose after self-styled god man Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham advocated it. He was supported by many leaders like UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha and others.

20230217-191203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat: Keval, son of late Congress MLA Anil Joshiyara, joins BJP

    Shiv Sena factions’ MPs come together in LS to protest Maha...

    Bengal: 600 students register in 3rd gender category for higher secondary...

    India logs 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 fatalities in 24 hours