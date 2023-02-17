Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday slammed those leaders who are calling to make India a Hindu nation.

“Those who are advocating for a Hindu nation will destroy the country. We have a number of religions in the country and it is not possible to make this country a Hindu nation. It is a country where Mahatma Gandhi explained the same thing and he was killed. We are following in his footprints,” he told media persons here.

“If anyone is saying it, we need not listen to them. There is no meaning of Hindu nation,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were also present at the media interaction and supported Nitish Kumar on the issue.

The issue arose after self-styled god man Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham advocated it. He was supported by many leaders like UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha and others.

