Top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday expressed their disappointment over the central government and said that they will discard their Olympic and World medals in the Ganga at Haridwar.

The wrestlers further said that they will then sit on hunger strike at India Gate.

On Sunday, Vinesh, Bajrang, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi and several others were detained by Delhi police when they attempted to move towards the new Parliament building for women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who they have accused of sexually exploiting women grapplers.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced that they will hold a protest on June 1 in several parts of the country, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan. SKM stated that Bajrang, too, attended the meeting.

20230530-131001