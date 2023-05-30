INDIASPORTS

Will discard our Olympic & World medals in Ganga, sit on hunger strike at India Gate, say wrestlers

NewsWire
0
0

Top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday expressed their disappointment over the central government and said that they will discard their Olympic and World medals in the Ganga at Haridwar.

The wrestlers further said that they will then sit on hunger strike at India Gate.

On Sunday, Vinesh, Bajrang, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi and several others were detained by Delhi police when they attempted to move towards the new Parliament building for women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who they have accused of sexually exploiting women grapplers.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced that they will hold a protest on June 1 in several parts of the country, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan. SKM stated that Bajrang, too, attended the meeting.

20230530-131001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    239th meeting of Fiction Writers Guild in Srinagar

    RTI activist, family booked for Rs 15 cr fraud in Gurugram

    PM condoles demise of business tycoon Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry

    Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case