Delhi Government Minister Atishi on Wednesday said that the rising water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi is a result of water being released from Haryana’s Hathni Kund Barrage.

“If the water is not gradually released from the Hathnikund Barrage, it can reach the populated areas along the Yamuna, including the floodplains. We will discuss this matter with the central government and the government of Haryana,” she said.

She visited the flood relief camps at Mayur Vihar and Millennium Depot and interacted with the affected people.

Atishi mentioned that floods are a natural calamity, but as a government, it is their responsibility to assist and provide necessary facilities to the affected people.

“We have set up relief camps for people from the Khadar areas. These camps ensure proper accommodation, food, water, and medical facilities for the residents. Special arrangements have been made for children in these camps to meet their medical needs,” she said.

The Delhi government has established rescue camps for the people of the Yamuna Khadar area, with around 2,500 camps set up in six districts of Delhi.

Eastern part of Delhi is more affected by the floods, and therefore, over 1,700 camps have been set up there. Additionally, there are approximately 200 camps in the North East and South East areas as well.

