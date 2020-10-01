Will discuss with coaches if we want to play an extra bowler: Rahul

Abu Dhabi, Oct 2 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab skipper K.L. Rahul said on Thursday that the team management will discuss if they can play an extra bowler after their 48-run defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here.

Chasing a target of 192, KXIP wilted to 143/8 in 20 overs despite reaching 101/3 in the 14th over.

“I won’t say it is frustrating, but obviously it is disappointing. We made some mistakes and it is important that we come back stronger,” Rahul said during the post match presentation ceremony.

“The wicket looked good with the new ball. Don’t know if it slowed after that. Another bowling option would be nice — an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. We will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler,” said the 28-year-old.

Rahul also lost the Orange Cap to his opening partner Mayank Agarwal through the course of the match.

“Until that Orange cap stays with Kings XI, I’m happy. He has (Agarwal) worked very hard and deserves the cap. But I’m sure I’ll take it off him soon,” he joked.

