ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Will Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee announce ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ on ‘BB16’?

NewsWire
0
0

TV czarina Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee will be appearing on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and the buzz is that they will be making an announcement of their next movie, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’.

It is going to be a sequel to 2010 movie, ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha’, starring Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma. The film highlighted realistic issues such as honour killing, MMS scandal and sting operations and it received positive response from the audience.

Now, the director, known for his films such as ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky’ has collaborated with Ekta again for the sequel to one of his successful projects and they will be making announcement on the reality show.

There is also a rumour that Ekta has roped in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer for her next project. As per media reports, Priyanka has been signed for a movie and Sumbul for the next season of ‘Naagin’. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20230118-142805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhishek Rawat on playing an ideal husband in upcoming show ‘Kaamnaa’

    Ketki Dave on her villainous entry into ‘Balika Vadhu’

    Malaika reveals her nickname on ‘India’s Best Dancer2’

    Jason Momoa joins ‘Fast and Furious 10’ cast