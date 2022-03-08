Will ensure no fuel shortage in country: Hardeep Singh Puri

Amid speculation that petrol prices will increase after the Assembly elections in five states, Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that it will be ensured that the country does not face a fuel shortage.

Addressing a press conference here, Puri reminded how the Congress party had deregulated petroleum prices during its reign.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the government over the issue, saying, “Get petrol tanks filled immediately. Modi government’s offer is about to end.”

Puri said civic elections are scheduled to be held in many states of the country in October.

From March 1, prices of commercial LPG cylinder rose by Rs 105. The hike in the prices of commercial cylinders is adversely affecting hotel and restaurant owners. A commercial LPG cylinder weighing 19 kg, which earlier cost Rs 1,907, is now selling at Rs 2,012.

Speculation is rife that after the elections in the five states are over, prices of domestic LPG, diesel and petrol may witness an increase.

As per recently released reports, after the completion of the poll process, petrol and diesel prices, which have remained unchanged since Diwali, may be increased by Rs 15 to Rs 22 per litre.

The price of crude oil in the international market has reached $117 per barrel.

According to experts, if the Russia-Ukraine war continues, then crude oil prices could reach $ 185 per barrel.

20220308-170203