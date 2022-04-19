INDIA

Will establish peace in J&K, not buy it: Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the government is committed to establish peace in Jammu and Kashmir instead of the past practice of buying it.

“Security forces have gained the upper hand in countering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and they are working to destroy the militant ecosystem in the Union Territory,” Sinha told reporters at the Raj Bhawan here.

“We will not buy peace. We will establish peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He said those days are gone when peace was being bought in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We want to destroy the ecosystem of terrorism from its roots.It may take time, but the government will destroy the militant ecosystem.

“The security forces have the upper hand.This is an accepted fact. Our security forces have been able to break their backbone,” he added.

Sinha said that militants are attacking soft targets out of frustration, but it is being taken care of.

He cautioned that such incidents can occur in the future as well.

