The Trinamool Congress on Sunday said it would implement the ‘Bengal model of development and welfare’ in Tripura if the party comes to power in the northeastern state after the February 16 assembly elections.

Releasing the election manifesto, the Trinamool Congress leaders comprising West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, Industry and Commerce Minister Shashi Panja, party’s Tripura unit president Pijush Kanti Biswas, Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev and Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee, spoke about the various welfare schemes that have been executed in West Bengal, which the party plans to implement in Tripura if the party comes to power.

The party said it would undertake a zero tolerance policy against corruption in the state by setting up a vigilance committee in order to improve transparency in governance.

The manifesto noted that a police commissionerate would be set up in Agartala, entrusted with state-wide law enforcement, with 77 police stations under its jurisdiction.

The Trinamool Congress leaders promised that 2 lakh government jobs would be created over the next 5 years with 50,000 jobs to be created in the first year.

The party said a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 would be given to 1 lakh unemployed youth each year.

Promising to set up “Lakshmir Bhandar”, the party leaders said that the basic income support would be extended to female heads of all households in Tripura — a monthly assistance of Rs 500 to families belonging to the general category and Rs 1,000 to families belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

The Trinamool Congress manifesto also promised to set up a Skill University in the state to enhance vocational skills and employability of youth.

The party said that seats in teacher training institutes would be doubled to 800 to mitigate teacher shortages in schools across the state.

The West Bengal-based party also promised Rs 10,000 annual financial assistance to 2.4 lakh farmers and free loans up to Rs 10 lakh at an interest rate of 4 per cent to support students pursuing higher education.

The party also promised to set up fair-price pharmacies in every block to ensure round the clock availability of quality medicines, consumables, surgical items, implants with 48 per cent to 67.25 per cent discount over MRP to provide the utmost benefits to the patients.

Like in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress, if it comes to power in Tripura, would hold ‘Biannual Duare Sarkar’ at gram panchayat and municipal ward levels to provide doorstep delivery of services and welfare schemes.

The party also said that 9,906 km of unsurfaced roads would be black-topped and all major arterial roads upgraded to all-weather roads for improved connectivity.

It also spoke of setting up Tripura Cultural Museum to showcase and promote the state’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

20230205-190403