Will explore options if BJP does not nominate me: Jaynarayan Vyas after meeting Gehlot

BJP’s senior leader, former Health and Water Resource Minister Jaynarayan Vyas’ meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sparked debate over the former’s next political step.

Speaking to IANS, Vyas said, “I am interested in contesting the Assembly elections on BJP symbol from Siddhpur constituency. I have even briefed the party observers about my interest. Aeing a senior person and having represented the seat for long, I have first right to get the re-nomination from the seat, now the ball is in the party’s court.”

He added, “If the party rejects my candidature and does not nominate me, I will speak to my workers and decide my next political step. But, it is only after the party takes a call and not before that.”

Playing down his meeting with Ashok Gehlot on Saturday night in Ahmedabad, he said, “In this meeting we have not discussed politics, my appointment was fixed with him two months ago. Due to the political developments in Rajasthan, it was delayed. I wanted Gehlot’s input on the Narmada project from Rajasthan point of view for the book I am penning on Narmada, as Rajasthan has done a considerable job in ensuring that Narmada water reaches to farms.”

20221030-151806

