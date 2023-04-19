Soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday denied claims of her calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request him to do something on the Election Commission withdrawing her Trinamool Congress’ national party status, Leader of the Opposition in the state Suvendu Adhikari, who made the allegation, claimed that he will expose the details on this count by Thursday.

Just a few minutes after the Chief Minister refuted the allegations at a press conference, Adhikari issued a Twitter message claiming that she made the call to Delhi from her landline.

“For making the call to Delhi, you used a landline. I’d expose you in due time. Wait for my befitting reply tomorrow,” Adhikari said in his Twitter message where he also used the term “Yeh Darr Mujhe Achha Laga (I like this feeling of fear)”.

In another Twitter message released at the same time, he also sought to refute the Chief Minister’s claims that the central agencies are deliberately arresting Trinamool legislators to reduce her party’s numerical presence in the Assembly.

“Your MLAs got arrested as they were submerged in Corruption. Glad that your facade of ‘Zero Tolerance’ is coming off. You’re defending the culprits & once again voicing your support for them who were recruited illegally. Shame on you. You’re the Queen Bee of the Corruption Hive,” Adhikari’s Twitter message read.

On Wednesday, Banerjee said that she is even ready to resign if the allegations of her calling the Union Home Minister is proved. “But if they cannot prove these allegations, will they rub their noses on the ground?” she said while interacting with media persons at the state Secretariat.

On Tuesday while addressing a rally at Singur in Hooghly district, Adhikari claimed that immediately after the EC’s announcement withdrawing national party status for Trinamool, Banerjee called up Amit Shah with the plea for retaining the national party status till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

