Will fight 10 times more than in past five years: Rahul

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) A day after he quit as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday vowed to continue fighting “10 times more” than what he did in the past years.

Speaking to media persons briefly, unmindful of standing in the rain, he said: “I am with the poor and the farmers.”

“My fight will continue. I will fight 10 time more than I did in the past five years,” Gandhi asserted, indicating an aggressive stance in the future.

On his resignation as Congress President, he said he had stated in his letter released yesterday whatever he wanted to say.

Gandhi was in Mumbai to attend a defamation case filed against him by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Dhrutiman Joshi.

At the hearing, the Congress MP from Wayanad pleaded “not guilty” to the charges and was granted bail on surety of Rs 15,000. The court has posted the matter for hearing on September 21.

A large number of Congress activists led by Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora, former city chief Sanjay Nirupam and other leaders welcomed Gandhi at the Mumbai Airport on his first visit to the city, a day after he quit as party President.

Thousands more lined up enroute and outside the court in Mazagaon waving party flags and raising slogans, asking him to take back his resignation as Congress chief.

