Though Australia have got Test series victories at home over West Indies and South Africa, former fast bowler Geoff Lawson believes that one will find out the true steel of the Pat Cummins-led side in times to come when the team will tour India and England next year.

“The results against the Windies and South Africa have inured a winning culture. The downside of those comfortable victories is that there have been precious few periods of pressure to hone the psyche. Those times are about to come, and we will find out the true steel of Cummins’ Australians.”

“As much as this summer has been characterised by the mediocrity of the visitors’ cricket, the coming winter is the most expected for an age: “Bazball” versus “Patball”, preceded by four Tests in India. The contrast in conditions will be stark,” wrote Lawson in his column for ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’ on Saturday.

In 2022, Australia toured Pakistan (where they won three-match series 1-0) and Sri Lanka (1-1 draw in a two-match series) in the last 12 months for Tests. But their sterner challenges will come against India in February-March 2023 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and later against England for the Ashes in June-July of the year.

The last time Australia toured India was in 2017 when the visitors lost the four-match series 2-1 despite starting off the trip with a resounding victory in Pune. Australia last toured England for the Ashes in 2019, where the series was drawn 2-2 with the visitors retaining the urn.

“Australia’s win in Lahore in March after a stoic draw in Rawalpindi and Karachi was a breakthrough result. The Sri Lanka series was tied 1-1; an away Test win helping the Test championship points was an indication that Australia had become a more adaptable outfit. There was an evolution of belief and capability.”

“Under Cummins and McDonald, Australia have risen to the Test championship top ranking after missing the grand final in 2021, but the two-year championship cycle will present significant challenges in 2023. There is an away Ashes series against a resurgent and effervescent (no, this is not hyperbole) England.”

“Australia last won a Test in India in 2017, on the back of Steve O’Keefe weaving a “12 for” (12-70) at Pune and Matthew Renshaw making runs at the top of the order. Perhaps the Agar-Renshaw resurrections in the Test squad this week are a hint to the India tour and perhaps beyond. Australia haven’t won a Test series in India since 2004,” elaborated Lawson.

Lawson, who was a head coach of Pakistan, signed off by saying teams are judged on how they have fared in overseas conditions, especially in the sub-continent. “A key indicator of superior teams is the ability to compete and win in foreign conditions.”

“The holy grail for Steve Waugh’s great teams was not the Ashes – they were locked away in the CA vault — rather it was winning in India. Australia have regularly struggled on the subcontinent, just as India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have struggled with the steeper bounce out here.”

