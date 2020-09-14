Will follow court orders in Samar case: PBI chief

Dhaka, Sep 14 (IANS) After a Bangladesh court on Monday issued orders to the PBI to probe and submit a report regarding the false implication of a lawyer’s assistant, Samar Krishna Chowdhury, in two cases and threats to kill him in a shootout in 2018, the PBI chief said the agency will follow court orders.

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) chief, DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, told IANS on Monday that the agency will have to see the details of the court order pronounced during the day.

Eight policemen, including former officer incharge of Boalkhali police station, Himangshu Das Rana, and three others are accused in the case.

“In our investigation in 2019, we got evidence against the acccused police officials and submitted reports in the court as well as police headquarters. The then Boalkhali police station incharge Das was withdrawn and sent to Chattogram District Police Lines after the incident drew flak,” Majumder said.

After Chowdhury, an assistant to a lawyer in Chattogram city, filed a new plea in the court of Chattagram Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Salem Md Noman on Monday, the court accepted the plea and ordered the PBI to submit a report after investigating the case, the plaintiff’s lawyer Jewel Das said.

In collusion with Samar’s rivals, the police had picked him up on May 27, 2018 from the Chattogram courts area, tortured him and implicated him in two false cases, his family members alleged.

The police later produced Samar before a court of Chattogram, showing that he was arrested in two cases over the recovery of yaba pills and firearms. The court later sent him to jail.

Banaj Kumar said: “Please look back to 2018 — there was a lot of hues and cry over Samar’s arrest with firearms and yaba pills. His family held an expatriate from Samar’s village responsible for his travails.” The expatriate now lives in London, police said.

Samar has since been acquitted of the charges against him under the Arms Act.

The Police Bureau of Investigation, after an inquiry, found no involvement of Samar in the seized weapons and submitted its final report to this effect in the court.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail Hossain of Chittagong ordered his acquittal in the case after accepting the PBI report on August 28, 2019.

Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury, Samar’s lawyer, told IANS: “The PBI Investigating Officer has submitted a report to the court that they did not find any involvement of the accused with the arms recovery case. A hearing was made on this report.”

“We pleaded during the hearing that Samar is totally innocent. An expatriate from his village misused police owing to a dispute over his ancestral land in the village. The court was satisfied and acquitted the accused.”

–IANS

sumi/tsb