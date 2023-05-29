Leaders of Bihar’s ruling Mahagathbandhan on Monday decided to form coordination committee, spanning from block level to state level, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The decision was taken in a meeting of state Presidents of all seven parties of the Mahagathbandhan in the RJD office here.

During the meeting, RJD state President Jagadanand Singh, JD-U state President Umesh Kushwaha, and leaders of other parties were present.

“We have decided to form a coordination committee from the block level to state level in Bihar and unanimously oppose the wrong policies of BJP government,” Kushwaha said.

“We have decided to hold dharnas from block level to state level on June 15 against the price rise, unemployment, selling the assets to industrialists and others. Our alliance partners will organise events from time to time at every place in Bihar to inform people about the wrong policies of the BJP-led Central government,” he added.

Kushwaha also said that a meeting of opposition leaders from across the country will also be held in Gyan Bhawan in Patna on June 12.

