INDIA

Will form coordination committee to deal with BJP ahead of LS polls: Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan

NewsWire
0
0

Leaders of Bihar’s ruling Mahagathbandhan on Monday decided to form coordination committee, spanning from block level to state level, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The decision was taken in a meeting of state Presidents of all seven parties of the Mahagathbandhan in the RJD office here.

During the meeting, RJD state President Jagadanand Singh, JD-U state President Umesh Kushwaha, and leaders of other parties were present.

“We have decided to form a coordination committee from the block level to state level in Bihar and unanimously oppose the wrong policies of BJP government,” Kushwaha said.

“We have decided to hold dharnas from block level to state level on June 15 against the price rise, unemployment, selling the assets to industrialists and others. Our alliance partners will organise events from time to time at every place in Bihar to inform people about the wrong policies of the BJP-led Central government,” he added.

Kushwaha also said that a meeting of opposition leaders from across the country will also be held in Gyan Bhawan in Patna on June 12.

20230529-213202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not only Lingayat, BJP lost Dalit & OBC votes too in...

    LU teachers’ body against common minimum syllabus

    India’s wheat export: feed, need or greed?

    Two army soldiers killed in J&K road accident