The BJP in Jaipur staged a sit-in protest on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Jaipur serial blasts on Saturday, wherein its cadres recited Hanuman Chalisa.

Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi, who took part in the protest against the Rajasthan High Court’s decision to acquit four persons accused in the case on the ground of ‘shoddy’ investigation, accused the Congress government in the state of lobbying ‘weakly’ in the bomb blasts case.

Joshi said the Congress government in Rajasthan adopted negligence only to please some people and save the accused from being hanged.

“The Congress leaders had even filed a petition to save terrorist Yakub Menon from the gallows. Similarly, in the Jaipur serial blasts case, it has adopted the policy of appeasement. The Congress deliberately did weak lobbying against the culprits, so that they could be released. But the BJP will fight till the last to uphold the rights of the people of Jaipur. The BJP will ensure that the accused persons are hanged,” Joshi said.

On May 13, 2008, Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts that had left 71 dead and 185 injured.

On March 29 this year, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted four persons accused in the case citing shoddy investigation.

