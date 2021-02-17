Over the past nearly two decades, whenever there is an election in Kerala, be it Assembly, Lok Sabha and even Rajya Sabha, one question which surfaces first is, will superstar Mammootty contest, as a Left candidate.

And naturally his name has once again surfaced as Kerala readies for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The ageing superstar, for a long while has settled in Ernakulam, close to the place where he hails from and hence speculations, like in the past, have started to make rounds, that his name is being considered for a seat in Ernakulam district.

Mammootty has good relations with traditional rival political fronts in Kerala, ever since he was named chairman of the CPI-M backed Kairali TV channel in the late 90s, a post which he continues to hold even now. However, his name during election time has always been linked with the Left.

A close associate of the superstar though dismisses the report as “nothing but wishful thinking by journalists who just want to get a good read for their copy and the report will not have a life beyond a day or two”.

“Anyone who knows Mammootty well, knows he will never contest an election, but he would definitely seriously consider, if he is offered a Rajya Sabha seat,” said the person wishing anonymity.

