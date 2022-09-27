England’s exciting off-spinning all-rounder Will Jacks could be on the selectors’ radar for the Test series against Pakistan in December following his impressive showing in the ongoing T20I series in Karachi and Lahore.

Coming in to open the batting with Phil Salt in the third T20I at Karachi on September 23, Jacks scored a 22-ball 40 as he gave England the start they needed, with Ben Duckett (70 not out) and Harry Brook (81 not out) showing their batting prowess down the order as the visitors amassed a mammoth 221/3 in 20 over. England, riding on the fine performance of the three batters thrashed Pakistan by 63 runs on September 23.

The 23-year-old Jacks, a Surrey all-rounder, has said he is working hard on his white- and red-ball bowling to be in contention for a place in the Test side as well.

Cricket experts are predicting Jacks could be in line for the gruelling Pakistan Test tour in December if Moeen Ali, who quit the longest version of his game late last year, sticks to his decision to not come out of Test retirement.

No one among the English players has scored more than 1200 Twenty20 runs at a strike rate of 154 other than Jacks, according to Daily Mail.

“That will obviously be for the guys higher (selectors, coach and captain) up to decide. I’m working as hard as I can on my bowling, red and white ball, and I’ve been chatting to Mo (Moeen Ali) since I’ve been here about our similarities as bowlers, me compared to him when he was younger,” Jacks was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“The way our arms move, all technical stuff and it’s about how I can almost – not replicate what he’s done, because everyone is different – take things from how he’s gone about changing his action. Become tighter, so that I can bowl more consistently.

“I know there’s something kind of there for me, and if I can improve, then going forward I can make myself into that all-rounder and push for spots. I know how important that is and I’m giving it everything to try to make myself that,” added Jacks.

20220927-102603