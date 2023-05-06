INDIA

Will keep fighting against corruption, says Sachin Pilot

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has once again targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot without naming him on the issue of paper leak and corruption in the state.

Pilot said: “If there is looting and corruption somewhere in the state, we will have to raise our voice against it.”

“I raised my voice against corruption. May be many people didn’t like it, but I don’t care. I will continue to fight against corruption,” Pilot said after the inauguration of a hostel in Barmer built in the memory of state minister Hemaram Choudhary’s son.

Speaking on the issue of exam paper leak that rocked the state in recent times, Pilot said, “Our children work hard for years. Despite all the hardships, parents work hard to give their children access to education. But when these children appear for exams, the papers get leaked and the exams get cancelled.”

“Why does it take so long to act on these issues? Why does it take so much pain to get justice,” he asked.

“Why do we have to insist on enjoying our constitutional rights? Because the people in the rural areas who understand the pain of the farmers do not sit on chairs of power,” he added.

“My father used to say that the day the poor farmer’s children attain the power of decision-making, all our work would be done automatically. A child in the village knows what are the challenges of farming. However, a person who doesn’t know the struggle of the common people cannot solve their problems,” Pilot said.

