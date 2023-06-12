INDIA

Will keep watch on ‘Natakbaaji’ of K’taka govt on poll promises: C.T. Ravi

NewsWire
0
0

BJP’s Goa desk in-charge C.T. Ravi on Monday attacked the Karnataka government for hiking electricity tariff, saying that that his party will see for how long it will do ‘Natakbaaji’ over fulfilling poll promises.

Addressing a press conference here, Ravi said that there were multiple factors involved in BJP’s defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

“But we have secured our vote bank. Because of the ‘guarantee card’ of the Congress, they got votes in every booth. Had we worked like Narendra Modi, this wouldn’t have happened. It is our mistake. I accept it,” Ravi said.

He said that ‘free assurances’ from the guarantee card are also among the reasons to face defeat in Karnataka.

“We will see how long their ‘Natakbaaji’ goes on. Now the Congress government has hiked electricity tariff. Those who were getting a monthly bill of Rs 200 are now getting bills of Rs 500,” Ravi said.

According to Ravi, BJP will closely watch how the Congress government fulfils its poll promises, whether by hiking tariffs like electricity bill or by other means.

“The Congress doesn’t have the moral right to ask us nine questions. They ruled for more years than us,” he said.

20230612-165604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha Crime Branch quizzes cops, doctors in mysterious death of Russian...

    Gufi Paintal created an identity with just one character: Raza Murad

    Delhi to decide between BJP’s ten videos or ten works of...

    Hardik Pandya is playing on a different planet currently: Sanjay Manjrekar