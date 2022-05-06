INDIA

Will lift palanquin with Dharmapuram Adheenam on it: TN BJP chief Annamalai

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday announced that he would lift the palanquin with the Dharmapuram Adheenam Srilasri Masilamani Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal seated in it on May 22.

Opposing the DMK government’s ban on carrying of the Dharmapuram Adheenam Pontiff in a palanquin by other human beings, Annamalai said the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ is a ritual of several centuries.

According to Annamalai, the carrying of the Pontiff in a palanquin is not like the DMK party members carrying the ‘Gopalapuram Family’ on their shoulders.

Late DMK President and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi lived in the Gopalapuram area and hence the term ‘Gopalapuram Family’.

Attacking the DMK government, Annamalai said, the state government is anti-Tamil tradition and culture.

It is condemnable that by banning several century old traditions, the DMK government is trying to revive its failed policy, Annamalai said.

The ‘Pattina Pravesham’ is a several centuries old ritual of carrying the Dharmapuram Adheenam Pontiff in a palanquin by his disciples.

The Dravida Kazhagam had opposed the ritual saying that humans carrying another human in a palanquin is a violation of human rights.

The government’s ban order came after Governor R.N. Ravi had visited the mutt.

The DMK is against Ravi and has demanded his recall by the Central government in the Parliament earlier.

20220506-151356

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How this e-bike startup is changing Indian tourism, one tour at...

    Delhi snatching case solved within 4 hours, with CCTV aid

    Battle for UP: Another poster girl of Cong joins BJP

    CBI books private firm for cheating banks