INDIA

‘Will meet in the court of law’, Assam CM hits back at Rahul

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday responded sharply to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi linking Assam Chief Minister to industrialist Gautam Adani.

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar flagged the Opposition’s campaign against Gautam Adani, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter linking former Congressmen Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Reddy and Anil Antony to Adani, saying, “They hide the truth, that’s why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same — who has Rs 20,000 crore benami money in Adani’s companies?”

Reacting to the tweet, Sarma said it was “decent” on the part of BJP not to interrogate Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald and Bofors scam cases, adding that he would the Congress leader in the court of law.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Sarma tweeted, “It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald scams. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times. Anyway, we will meet in the Court of Law.”

