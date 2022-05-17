Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly the busiest man in Bollywood. In march this year, his movie ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ released in theatres. Now early June, ‘Prithviraj’ will be releasing.

In the midst of this, the actor has nearly completed shoot for ‘Selfiee’ and as per reports he has also wrapped up production for ‘Mission Cinderella’.

The movie was announced in March, so clearly Akshay Kumar has been busy making sure he is shooting back-to-back to complete the multiple projects in his kitty.

Now, as per the latest buzz, his upcoming movie, ‘Mission Cinderella’ will be skipping theatrical release. In fact, the makers are thinking to convert the movie into a mini-series, making it a one-of-a-kind offering.

For those not aware, ‘Mission Cinderella’ is a remake of the Tamil movie, ‘Ratsasan’ and has been directed by Ranjit Tiwari. The movie is currently in the post production stage.

If latest reports are to be believed it will likely premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

As reported by Pinkvilla, ‘Mission Cinderella’ might opt for a unique type of format and release as a mini-series, which means this could very well become Akshay Kumar’s digital debut.

As per Pinkvilla, a source close to their publication said, “The story beautifully lends itself to the episodic format of filmmaking, and hence, the entire team is currently trying to tweak the edit to make it a limited episode OTT series. If need be, they are ready to shoot some of the portions again to keep the episode on a cliff hanger. Basically, the makers are looking to position it as Akshay Kumar’s digital debut in the episodic format.”

The makers are considering to add some more content to the material that has already been shot. The source further added, “They don’t wish to dilute the impact of this story, which holds the viewer on the edge of their seat until the end. However, there is also a talk on how the longer format will give the director some more time to establish the psych of his characters in a better way. It’s all in the early stages, but if everything materialises, Cinderella would make a debut as an OTT original series.”

Speaking further about ‘Mission Cinderella, the source said, “It could premiere as a film, as a series or possibly both the versions, giving viewers a chance of selecting based on their taste of consuming entertainment. While the series would have some additional footage, the film would be short a crisp, much like the original.”

It remains to be seen what call the makers finally make, although it seems like more and more moviemakers are eyeing digital releases instead if theatrical releases. With a digital premiere, filmmakers can ease worries about opening weekend and box office performance.