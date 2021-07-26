The Indian Navy in Goa has warned against flying drones or unmanned UAVs near naval installations, stating that such devices would be “neutralised” and the operators would be prosecuted if they are flown within the three kms of the installations.

“An area of three kilometres from the perimeter of naval installations in Goa is designated as ‘No Fly Zone’. All individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any aerial drones within these zones for any reason,” the Indian Navy said in a statement on Monday.

“The Indian Navy reserves the right to confiscate or destroy any aerial drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) found flying within these areas without prior approval. Operators found violating these guidelines will be liable for prosecution under the relevant provisions of law,” the official statement also said.

The Indian Navy operates three bases out of Goa, including INS Hamla, which is home to the state’s only civilian airport at Dabolim in South Goa.

–IANS

maya/dpb