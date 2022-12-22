INDIA

Will not allow this platform to be misused: RS Chairman

NewsWire
0
0

Amid heated exchanges in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he will not allow the platform to be misused.

He said he has enormous respect for all the members, “I would urge the LoP to go through every notice.”

Many times he requested the Leader of the Opposition to prevail on the members to take their seat.

He said, “What kind of performance we are exhibiting outside.” The agitated opposition members raised the slogan, “we want discussion”.

The uproar resulted after the notices under rule 267 of the opposition members on the issue of Chinese transgressions were rejected by the chairman.

Earlier, the opposition floor leaders met in the morning and decided to press for a discussion in the House on the China issue. The opposition has alleged that the government was hiding something and running away from debate.

20221222-115006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Designs by Alberto and Diego Giacometti, Design & Tiffany

    5 rules for healthy body and mind

    Poor career growth, not bad bosses, behind more Indians quitting jobs

    Central Vista projects generate over 37.70 lakh man-days of employment